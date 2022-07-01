ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

  • National tally reaches 1,536,479 cases since outbreak of the pandemic
BR Web Desk 01 Jul, 2022

Pakistan registered 694 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the positivity ratio at 3.93%.

Experts say Pakistan may potentially witness another Covid-19 outbreak as the country continues to see a hike in new cases, pushing the positivity rate further up.

As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), 17,640 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. The country has so far tested 29,010,676. The number of patients being treated in critical care units surged to 101.

After the detection of the new Covid-19 cases, the national tally of cases has reached 1,536,479 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the National Command and Operation data showed.

Out of these, the most number of cases were in Sindh (581,046), followed by Punjab (508,485), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (220,045), Islamabad Capital Territory (136,195), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (43,394), Balochistan (35,553), and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) (11,761).

Meanwhile, the country reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The countrywide death tally stands at 30,395.

Pakistan reports more than 600 new Covid cases

A total of 121 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,499,762.

