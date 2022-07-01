SINGAPORE: US oil may drop more to $103.45 per barrel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The drop from the Wednesday high of $114.05 confirmed a completion of the bounce from the June 22 low of $101.53 and a continuation of the downtrend from $118.97.

Saudi Arabia walks oil policy tightrope between Biden and Putin

Resistance is at $107.74, a break above which could lead to a gain into $109.27-$110.39 range.