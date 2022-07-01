ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Jul 01, 2022
Pakistan

COAS meets Qatar’s emir

NNI 01 Jul, 2022

DOHA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday called on Emir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defence Affairs, the State of Qatar His Excellency Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is on an official tour to Qatar. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional environment were discussed.

COAS said that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

