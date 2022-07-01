COAS meets Qatar’s emir

DOHA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday called on Emir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defence Affairs, the State of Qatar His Excellency Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields.