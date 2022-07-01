Ministry’s rebuttal

ISLAMABAD: Rebuttal to the article published in Business Recorder “National Hemp Policy approved, senate body told” on June 25, 2022. The article published by Business Recorder on 25th June 2022 is misleading regarding the approval of the draft National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy.

Keeping in view the significance and potential for export enhancement of Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology during a meeting held on June 21, 2022, emphasized to expedite the process for the approval of the draft policy through the Federal Cabinet without any further delay.

The Ministry has already formulated a comprehensive draft policy with the consultation of all stakeholders and will be submitted for the approval of the Federal Cabinet very soon.

