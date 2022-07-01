ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PRGMEA issues SOS call over acute financial crisis in industry

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has issued a desperate SOS call over acute financial crisis of the industry amidst delaying sales tax refunds, rising markup rate, soaring fuel and energy cost and worse power shutdowns, expressing a fear of breakdown in whole export-oriented textile supply chain in the county.

In an appeal to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief of the Army Staff, Finance Ministry and Commerce Ministry, PRGMEA north zone chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin stated that the situation has not improved at all despite various appeals to the concerned departments.

“Now we are sending an “SOS call: Apparel industry amidst acute financial crisis and the ensuing breakdown of value-added textile chain”, which needs the quick response, as country needs dollar and we are fully capable of doing this. We have plenty of orders to earn dollars but having no level-playing field to fulfill these orders due to indifferent and callous attitude of the authorities,” he added.

Calling for quick and serious steps to sustain the growth of apparel exports, Sheikh Luqman Amin said that the new Textile Policy had made a commitment to the provision of gas and electricity at competitive international prices, a continuation of tariff rationalization, and sticking to the policy of duty drawback on local taxes and levies.

He lamented that the previous Textile Policy had also failed to achieve its targets, including enhancing textile exports from $ 13 billion to $ 26 billion, doubling value-addition from $ 1 billion per million cotton bales to $ 2 billion per million cotton bales as well as the creation of three million jobs in five years.

It was a good news that after the expiry of last Textile Policy the government came up with a new policy, comprising new targets, incentives and recommendations while all stakeholders were also taken on board before the finalization of the new policy, which was a good sign for the economy and industry but it should also be implemented, he demanded.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan can achieve this target provided the local industry is facilitated with regionally competitive energy tariffs and a business-friendly environment.

PRGMEA north zone chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin urged for increasing ease of doing business, lowering cost of production, paying early refunds to solve liquidity crunch, relaxing import policy for industrial raw material, and equalizing the energy tariff across the country.

He said all the stuck-up claims, including DLTL, DDT, Customs rebates, and sales tax rebates, which are pending for the last six months, should be released.

He voiced the fear that the government has not been able to release the sales tax refund claims regularly because amount of exporters’ liquidity has been started to stuck up with the government due to faulty and defective system.

He asked the government to work on a fast track plan to address energy issues too. Priority should be given to the export-oriented garments sector, which was the highest value-added link in the entire textile value chain. PRGMEA leader called for exemptions from power outages for exporting SMEs, as the power crisis across Pakistan has intensified and overall electricity shortfall getting worse.

The PRGMEA regional chief urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to intervene as it is the national interest and direct the tax agency to remove bottlenecks in the new refund payment system of the FBR, as exporters are facing a severe liquidity crunch due to delay in payment of sales tax refunds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

financial crisis PRGMEA sales tax refunds

Comments

1000 characters

PRGMEA issues SOS call over acute financial crisis in industry

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories