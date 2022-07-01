German ambassador meets Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Bernhard Schlagheck, the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to discuss matters of mutual interests, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Sadiq warmly welcomed the Ambassador of Schlagheck in his office today.

The minister stated that Pakistan and Germany enjoy a friendly and cordial relationship and a lot of potential exists to enhance the relationship between both nations.

The minister further stressed on the potential sectors in which collaboration is needed and highlighted special areas of cooperation between both nations including; climate change, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The minister further apprised the Ambassador about the solarization projects to save fuel and development of environmentally safe energy for government offices, residence and buildings. He also briefed the ambassador about the development projects in Balochistan including electrification of villages and solarization of tube wells.

The ambassador appreciated the effort of the Government of Pakistan in signing and implementing multiple projects that are beneficial for the development of both nations.

