ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls 2pc on uncertainty over future OPEC+ output

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Oil prices sank over 2pc on Thursday as OPEC+ confirmed it would only increase output in August as much as previously announced despite tight global supplies, but left the market wondering about future output.

Brent crude futures for September delivery fell $2.62, or 2.3%, to $109.83 per barrel by 1:10 p.m. EDT (1710 GMT). The August contract, which expires on Thursday, fell $1.36, or 1.2%, to $114.90 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.22, or 2.9%, to $106.56 a barrel.

The OPEC+ group of producers, including Russia, on Thursday agreed to stick to its output strategy after two days of meetings. The producer club avoided discussing policy from September onwards.

Previously, OPEC+ decided to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August.

Sanctions on Russian oil since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have helped send energy prices soaring, stoking inflation and recession fears.

Oil prices fell alongside Wall Street on Thursday. The S&P 500 was set up for its worst first six months since 1970, on concerns that central banks determined to tame inflation will hamper global economic growth.

Price declines in the oil market were exacerbated as US traders squared positions ahead of the three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“People are taking money off the table,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

But further disruptions to supply could limit price declines amid a suspension of Libyan shipments from two eastern ports while Ecuador output fell because of ongoing protests.

In Norway, 74 offshore oil workers at Equinor’s Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms will go on strike from July 5, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, likely shutting about 4% of Norway’s oil production.

Meanwhile Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that a possible import price cap imposed on Russian oil could push prices higher.

OPEC+ Oil prices Brent crude WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls 2pc on uncertainty over future OPEC+ output

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories