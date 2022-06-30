ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

  • Absence of any significant developments resulted in mixed activity
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a hybrid of upside and downside pressures on Thursday, as the KSE-100 index closed with a gain of 0.59% in the last trading session of FY22.

Absence of any significant developments to give direction to the market resulted in mixed activity from participants. Cherry-picking by investors lifted the index upward in early hours. Profit-booking emerged towards midday and erased gains, but a buying spree at the end of the session helped the index close higher.

The index ended the session at 41,540.83 points, following a gain of 243.1 points. The index ended June 2022 down 3.57%.

KSE-100 extends losses as investors seek clarity on Finance Bill 2022

Chemical, oil and gas marketing companies and refineries sectors took a hammering and saw a modest sell-off. On the flip side, oil and gas exploration, fertiliser, automobile and cement segments closed in the green.

A report from Capital State cited that investors witnessed a tug-of-war between bulls and bears during the last trading session of FY22. Indices swayed in both directions until finally settling in green, the report added.

Sectors pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index upward included banking (111.43 points), oil and gas exploration (58.81 points) and power generation and distribution (26.94 points).

Volume on the all-share index surged to 192.9 million from 142.2 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded rose to Rs6.79 billion from Rs5.35 billion recorded in the previous session.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 17.5 million shares, followed by Agritech with 13.79 million shares, and Fauji Cement with 13.1 million shares.

Shares of 337 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 168 registered an increase, 140 recorded a fall, and 29 remained unchanged.

On the economic front, the rupee fell to its all-time low of Rs211.93 per dollar during FY22 and ended the fiscal year at Rs204.85, with a loss of 30% in its value.

On Thursday, the local currency closed at 204.85, an appreciation of Re0.27 or 0.13% against the US dollar

Rupee marches upward against dollar, closes at 204.85

stock market Pakistan PSX KSE100 investors

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

PTI will approach SC against LHC's decision to recount votes for CM Punjab: Imran Khan

Biden says will see Saudi crown prince, won't push directly on oil

Oil dips as supply concerns linger and OPEC+ sticks to policy

Power supply: KE CEO apprises Sindh minister of challenges

Yamaha increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs26,500

Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts

Read more stories