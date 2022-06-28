ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s REER drops to 93.57 in May

  • A Real Effective Exchange Rate below 100 means a country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive
BR Webstocks 28 Jun, 2022

Pakistan's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, decreased significantly as it clocked in at 93.57 in May 2022, down from 95.87 in April this year, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive.

As per the latest data, the REER decreased 2.4% on a monthly basis and has declined by 6.22% during the fiscal year to date. It's also down 9.11% from its peak in April 202, when it stood at 102.95.

Facing a dip in remittances and export figures, Pakistan’s current account deficit widened by $15.2 billion during the first 11 months (July-May) of the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, compared to a deficit of only $1.183 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21), showed the latest SBP data released today.

Pakistan’s exports increased by 27.78% and remained $28.848 billion in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2021-22), compared to $22.576 billion during the same period of 2020-21, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, imports increased by 44.28% during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year and stood at $72.182 billion compared to $50.028 billion during the same period of the previous year.

Pakistan’s REER declines to 95.85 in April

Remittances from overseas workers during the first eleven months of the fiscal were recorded at $28.41, an increase of 6% as compared to same period last year.

As the country struggles to increase its foreign exchange reserves, the government has set its eyes on a successful revival of the $6-billion International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government said Pakistan had received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its IMF bailout programme. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said the IMF will club the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and disburse roughly $1.9 billion in the coming days.

SBP CAD REER Pakistani currency Pakistan REER Rupee REER

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s REER drops to 93.57 in May

Pakistan hopeful of nearly $2bn inflow after IMF clubs 7th and 8th reviews

Rupee appreciates as Pakistan closer to reviving IMF bailout programme

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Woman dies as protest against load-shedding continues

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

Inching closer: Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

China issues new oil import quotas for private refineries

Read more stories