July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: Trade deficit widened by 57.85 per cent during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2021-22, and reached $43.334 billion compared to $27.452 billion during the same period of 2020-21, revealed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

The country’s exports registered negative growth of 10.22 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, decreasing from $2.897 billion in April 2022 to $2.601 billion in May 2022.

According to the PBS monthly summary on foreign trade statistics for May 2022, the country’s exports increased by 27.78per cent and remained $28.848 billion in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, 2021-22, compared to $22.576 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

Imports increased by 44.28per cent during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year and stood at $72.182 billion compared to $50.028 billion during the same period of the corresponding year, the PBS stated.

According to the PBS, the country’s trade deficit widened by 11.50per cent on a year-on-year basis, jumping from $3.626 billion in May 2021 to $4.043 billion in May 2022.

Imports registered an increase of 25.43per cent on a year-on-year basis and jumped from $5.297 billion in May 2021 to $6.644 billion in May 2022.

Further, exports registered 55.66per cent growth on a year-on-year basis and increased from $1.671 billion in May 2021 to $2.601 billion in May 2022.

According to the PBS data, the trade deficit widened by 6.90per cent on a month-on-month basis from $3.782 billion in April 2022 to $4.043 billion in May 2022.

Imports decreased by 0.52per cent on a month-on-month basis and remained $6.644 billion in May 2022 compared to $6.679 billion in April 2022.

