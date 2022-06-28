By-elections in Punjab: Imran urges youth, women to take responsibility

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the youth to register in the Tiger Force in the first phase, and has asked the youth and especially the women to take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab.

In a video message sent to the PTI supporters and workers, the former prime minister stated that for 30 years, the two parties — the PML-N and the PPP — have remained “slaves of the West” and have been imposed on the people.

These two parties have “sucked people’s blood and destroyed the justice system, the NAB [National Accountability Bureau], and the other institutions.” He claimed that cases involving Rs16 billion in assets had been buried and that there was no accountability.

He lamented that the government had filed eight to nine cases against him and that the incumbent government has created an environment in which “opposition is finished.”

He said that the current Punjab parliament is “nothing more than a farce.”

Meanwhile speaking to the reporters after appearing before a local court, Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League said that Imran Khan was the target of a global conspiracy. However, he said that Imran Khan’s agenda and politics are larger than a motion of no-confidence.

He claimed that the local government elections in Sindh [held a day earlier] saw ballot boxes stolen, adding that presiding officials were also apprehended in Nawabshah.

He said that Lahore and Faisalabad by-election arrangements should be improved and anarchy will spread in Pakistan if rigging persists.

Rasheed said that the government is made up of a 13-member conspiratorial coalition and MQM-P should also learn what the ANP has learned.

