ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

By-elections in Punjab: Imran urges youth, women to take responsibility

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the youth to register in the Tiger Force in the first phase, and has asked the youth and especially the women to take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab.

In a video message sent to the PTI supporters and workers, the former prime minister stated that for 30 years, the two parties — the PML-N and the PPP — have remained “slaves of the West” and have been imposed on the people.

These two parties have “sucked people’s blood and destroyed the justice system, the NAB [National Accountability Bureau], and the other institutions.” He claimed that cases involving Rs16 billion in assets had been buried and that there was no accountability.

He lamented that the government had filed eight to nine cases against him and that the incumbent government has created an environment in which “opposition is finished.”

He said that the current Punjab parliament is “nothing more than a farce.”

Meanwhile speaking to the reporters after appearing before a local court, Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League said that Imran Khan was the target of a global conspiracy. However, he said that Imran Khan’s agenda and politics are larger than a motion of no-confidence.

He claimed that the local government elections in Sindh [held a day earlier] saw ballot boxes stolen, adding that presiding officials were also apprehended in Nawabshah.

He said that Lahore and Faisalabad by-election arrangements should be improved and anarchy will spread in Pakistan if rigging persists.

Rasheed said that the government is made up of a 13-member conspiratorial coalition and MQM-P should also learn what the ANP has learned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed by elections Tiger Force Punjab parliament

Comments

1000 characters

By-elections in Punjab: Imran urges youth, women to take responsibility

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories