ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
World

Scholz open to attending G20 summit despite Putin presence

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

ELMAU CASTLE: Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated Monday that he was open to taking part in November’s G20 summit even though host Indonesia has refused to block Russian leader Vladimir Putin from attending.

Scholz said that the group of major developed and developing economies will continue to play a “big role” and cooperation was key.

Germany would hence “not torpedo” the G20’s work, Scholz told ZDF public television.

Scholz, who is currently hosting the G7 summit of top industrialised nations, said he would make a final decision on whether to attend “shortly before departure”.

He noted that Indonesia has also extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Likewise, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that she did not rule out sitting at the same table with Putin at the G20.

“It is also important to tell him to his face what we think of him,” she said.

“And we must carefully consider whether we want to paralyse the whole G20,” she said, warning that the bloc is “too important a platform” to undermine.

Biden pushes back against criticism of Scholz leadership, praises chancellor

G20 nations make up about 80 percent of total world economic output, while the G7 contributes about 31 percent.

G7 summit G20 summit Vladimir Putin’s Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz

