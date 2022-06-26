ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No ‘transformation’ for UK’s Johnson despite vote drubbing

AFP 26 Jun, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday he would not undergo any “psychological transformation” despite this week’s election drubbing and a slew of bad headlines, which included claims he wanted a lavish tree house built for his son.

The beleaguered premier recently survived a confidence vote in his leadership, but was left severely weakened after more than 40 percent of his MPs called on him to quit.

His position became even more perilous on Friday after he lost two key by-elections in highly symbolic seats.

Johnson told BBC Radio’s Today programme that if critics “want me to undergo some sort of psychological transformation, I think that our listeners would know that is not going to happen.

“What you can do, and what the government should do, and what I want to do, is to get on with changing and reforming and improving our systems and our economy.”

Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats who delivered one of the crushing by-election defeats, said the comments showed that “this leopard has no intention of changing his spots”.

Johnson’s popularity plunged during the so-called Partygate affair, in which he and scores of his staff were fined by police for lockdown-breaking gatherings in his Downing Street office.

Spiralling inflation and widespread strikes are also piling the pressure on the 58-year-old, who told the BBC he must “humbly and sincerely” accept the criticism.

Adding further fuel to the fire, the Times on Saturday reported that Johnson drew up plans for a costly tree house, complete with bulletproof glass, for his son Wilf in the grounds of Chequers, the country house of UK prime ministers.

The paper reported he approached a Tory donor about funding the project, but eventually ditched it after protection officers warned it was a security risk and aides told him the cost would be hard to defend.

Boris Johnson inflation confidence vote Daisy Cooper

Comments

1000 characters

No ‘transformation’ for UK’s Johnson despite vote drubbing

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

IK moves SC against NAB law amendment

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

PTI’s ‘power show’ on July 2

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

‘Turnaround Conference’ to be held on 28th

Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

Read more stories