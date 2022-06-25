ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Ukraine stands with Moldova against threats from Russia: foreign minister

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

KYIV: Ukraine stands with Moldova in response to renewed threats from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday, after Moscow warned of negative consequences over the two countries becoming candidates for EU membership.

“We stand with the people and the government of friendly Moldova amid renewed threats coming from Moscow. All Russia has left is spitting out threats at other states after decades of failed policies based on aggression, coercion, and disrespect,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

