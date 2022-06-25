ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Jun 25, 2022
World

China to provide $7.5mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Reuters Updated 25 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China will provide humanitarian aid worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) to Afghanistan after it was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The aid will include tents, towels, beds and other materials, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul.

At least 1,000 killed in Afghan quake

