ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest Covid-19 cases since March this year

  • Records 435 new infections during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 25 Jun, 2022

Pakistan reported 435 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since March this year, as the country continued to see an increase in its daily cases.

On March 22, the country had reported 443 positive cases, as per the National Command and Operation Centre.

As per data of the last 24 hours released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) on Saturday, 13,644 tests were conducted nationwide, out of which 435 came out positive.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 3.19%, the highest since February 23 when it was recorded at 3.4%.

Covid positivity rate rises to 2.14pc

During the last 24 hours, one person lost their life due to the virus. 87 patients were in critical condition and are being treated in various hospitals across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 116 recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total amount to 1,498,981.

Coronavirus Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports highest Covid-19 cases since March this year

'In coming months': Govt to expand tax net with consultation, says Miftah Ismail

PM Shehbaz says country’s economic future linked with CPEC, Gwadar port

Super tax: PBC says Pakistan taxing 'productivity and growth'

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan rejects India's plan to organise G20 summit in IIOJK

Supertax: revenue impact estimated at Rs80bn

Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

Biden administration signals fight over medication abortion

China to provide $7.5mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories