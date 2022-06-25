Pakistan reports highest Covid-19 cases since March this year

Pakistan reported 435 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since March this year, as the country continued to see an increase in its daily cases.

On March 22, the country had reported 443 positive cases, as per the National Command and Operation Centre.

As per data of the last 24 hours released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) on Saturday, 13,644 tests were conducted nationwide, out of which 435 came out positive.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 3.19%, the highest since February 23 when it was recorded at 3.4%.

Covid positivity rate rises to 2.14pc

During the last 24 hours, one person lost their life due to the virus. 87 patients were in critical condition and are being treated in various hospitals across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 116 recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total amount to 1,498,981.