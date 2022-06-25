Punjab CM announces interest free loans for farmers

LAHORE: Announcing to provide interest-free loans to farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Friday that providing relief and ensuring ease in the lives of the masses is his mission and he would go all out to serve the people.

“From July 1, 2022, provision of free medicines at public sector hospitals across the province is being started while Laptop scheme for students is being restarted apart from constructing new roads and launching food and drug authority in next few days,” the CM said while delivering concluding speech at the Punjab Assembly session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Friday.

Hamza maintained that the constitutional crisis that was created in the province was unprecedented and blamed Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PTI of trampling upon the Constitution. “The Speaker kept convening and adjourning assembly sessions; thus wasting public money,” he added.

The CM was of the view that PTI leaders had talked about ‘bloody march’ only to save their political image. “Despite Supreme Court orders, PTI workers damaged public property in the Red Zone,” he said.

Hamza alleged that President Arif Alvi flouted the Constriction and proved his loyalty to Imran Niazi instead of the country. He added that the people of Punjab had to face difficulties due to illegal actions in Punjab. “We had given Rs 200 billion subsidy to provide subsidized flour to the people of Punjab,” he said.

The CM claimed that the PTI government had even snatched from the people the provision of free medicines but now the people will be able to get medicines at all Punjab hospitals free of cost from July 1, 2022. He added that more facilities would be offered to the people under the health card.

Hamza said the PML-N had come to power to serve masses and would introduce changes in local bodies’ law to make it pro-people. He criticized Imran Niazi for creating unrest in the country but warned that law would take its due course if any untoward situation is created. Later, the Punjab Assembly session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal was adjourned to meet again on June 27 at 2pm.

Moreover, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a tweet said that she does not want malice against anyone including PM Imran Khan.

She hinted that though she has no malice against anyone even against him (Imran Khan) the rewarding process for one’s wrongdoings is an inescapable fact. In support of her views, she also quoted a stanza of Urdu poet King Bahadur Shah Zafar in which the last Mughal King gave a reference to his up and down situation in his life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022