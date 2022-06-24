ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.73%)
Pakistan

Watch: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's entire address in National Assembly

  • Clarifies super tax of 4% will be applicable to all sectors.
  • For specified 13 sectors, another 6% will be added for a total of 10%
  • Their tax rates will go from 29% to 39%
  • This is a one-time tax aimed at curtailing previous four record budget deficits, says Miftah
BR Web Desk 24 Jun, 2022

Also watch: PM Shehbaz Sharif's entire address on 10% super tax on large industries

Read more: PM Shehbaz slaps 10% super tax on large industries

Cement GAS Sugar banks textile airlines Oil Tax Tobacco Automobile fertiliser Chemical Steels

