Pakistan
Watch: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's entire address in National Assembly
- Clarifies super tax of 4% will be applicable to all sectors.
- For specified 13 sectors, another 6% will be added for a total of 10%
- Their tax rates will go from 29% to 39%
- This is a one-time tax aimed at curtailing previous four record budget deficits, says Miftah
24 Jun, 2022
Also watch: PM Shehbaz Sharif's entire address on 10% super tax on large industries
Read more: PM Shehbaz slaps 10% super tax on large industries
Comments