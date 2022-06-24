Pakistan
Watch: PM Shehbaz Sharif's entire address on 10% super tax on large industries
- We intend to tax high income earners so that the entire nation can reap the benefit through education, health, infrastructure, skills education and IT uplift, he says
- Tax will be applicable on cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertiliser, LNG, textile, banks, automobile, beverages, chemicals, tobacco and airlines
- Collection from this tax will be used to alleviate poverty in Pakistan
Updated 24 Jun, 2022
