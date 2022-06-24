ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
ASL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.54%)
AVN 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-6.99%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.34%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.43%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.85%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.7%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-8.3%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.92%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.82%)
KOSM 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-11.59%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-7.59%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.32%)
PRL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.33%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.94%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.38%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.36%)
TPLP 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-8.1%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.28%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.96%)
UNITY 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-7.83%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.76%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.84%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -243.1 (-5.7%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -952.9 (-6.1%)
KSE100 40,664 Decreased By -2053.4 (-4.81%)
KSE30 15,449 Decreased By -904.7 (-5.53%)
Business & Finance

Toyota, Subaru shares drop on recalls of their first EV models

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Shares of Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru Corp dropped on Friday after the two Japanese car makers announced recalls of their first mass-produced electric vehicles (EV) for the global market because of a risk the wheels could come loose.

The recall by Toyota of 2,700 units of the bZ4X SUVs, rolled out less than two months ago in Japan, is a setback to the world’s largest automaker by sales, as it seeks to take on larger EV rival Tesla Inc.

A Toyota spokesperson said on Thursday not every model was subject to the recall but declined to say how many it has built overall.

Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

Subaru, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling globally about 2,600 units of the Solterra, its first all-electric vehicle jointly developed with its top shareholder.

Japan’s safety regulator said sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.

It said it was not aware of any accidents being caused by the defect.

Subaru shares slumped nearly 5% and Toyota’s were down 1.6%.

Once a favourite with environmentalists for its popular hybrid Prius model, Toyota has come under fire for not acting quickly enough to phase out gasoline-powered cars and its lobbying on climate policy.

The company has repeatedly pushed back against the criticism, arguing the necessity to offer a variety of powertrains to suit different markets and customers.

Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota’s home market than EVs, which accounted for just 1% of passenger cars sold in Japan last year, based on industry data.

Toyota Motor Corp

