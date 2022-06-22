ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cuts its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output.

The world’s largest carmaker by volume expects to make 800,000 vehicles next month, it said in a press release.

“As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower,” the Japanese company said.

Toyota to halt more Japan production in June, July

Toyota, however, kept its annual global production target of 9.7 million vehicles unchanged.

Toyota Motor

