Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cuts its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output.

The world’s largest carmaker by volume expects to make 800,000 vehicles next month, it said in a press release.

“As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower,” the Japanese company said.

Toyota, however, kept its annual global production target of 9.7 million vehicles unchanged.