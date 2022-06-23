ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

  • Massive decrease of $748mn occurs on a weekly basis
  • SBP says reserves expected to increase in coming days on realisation of proceeds of CDB loan
BR Web Desk 23 Jun, 2022

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased a massive $748 million on a weekly basis, falling to a critical $8.24 billion amid expectations that the recently-signed agreement with Chinese banks would help boost the level.

The SBP said total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.21 billion as of Jun 17, 2022 with net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocking in at $5.97 billion.

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $8.99bn, lowest since Nov 2019

"During the week ended on 17-Jun-2022, SBP reserves decreased by $748 million to $8,237.7 million mainly due to external debt repayments," said the SBP on Thursday.

"SBP reserves are expected to increase in coming days on realisation of proceeds of CDB loan."

The current reserves' level does not take into account the loan facility from the Chinese consortium.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's said that the Chinese consortium of banks on Tuesday signed an RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement.

The minister, in a tweet, said the inflow was expected within a couple of days. “We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction,” he added.

SBP US dollar foreign exchange foreign currency foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves SBP’s reserves SBP liquid foreign reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

Rupee closes with historic gain over US dollar, ends at 207.23

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah Ismail

Senate body adopts 27 recommendations on Finance Bill

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Oil rebounds as investors assess recession risks

KSE-100 inches upwards on positive sentiment

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.23% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

Citigroup sees chances of global recession nearing 50%

Read more stories