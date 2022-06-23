ANL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.06%)
ASC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
AVN 77.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
CNERGY 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.42%)
FFL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
FNEL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
GGGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
GGL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.14%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
PIBTL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
PRL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.1%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
SNGP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
TELE 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
TREET 30.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
TRG 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
UNITY 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.35%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 47.8 (1.13%)
BR30 15,627 Increased By 241.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 42,766 Increased By 307.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,380 Increased By 121.3 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

APP | Ali Hussain Updated 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday said the Chinese consortium of banks on Tuesday signed an RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement.

The minister, in a tweet, said the inflow was expected within a couple of days. “We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, Miftah Ismail said good news from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also expected by the end of current week as Pakistan government was close to an agreement with the Fund.

All budget related issues had been settled with the IMF, he added.

According to sources, Pakistan and the IMF reached an understanding on last night on the federal budget 2022-23 paving a way for the revival of extended fund facility.

The Pakistani economic team led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in a meeting held via video link with IMF staff mission, committed to generate additional taxes in the upcoming fiscal year, the sources said.-APP

Our reporter Ali Hussain adds: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday thanked the Chinese leadership after a Chinese consortium of banks signed the RMB 15 billion loan facility agreement.

Using RMB/PKR in bilateral trade: PM directs SBP to hold meetings with Chinese banks

In a tweet, the foreign minister extended gratitude to President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and the people of China for the support.

“Grateful to President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the people of China. Chinese consortium of banks has today (Wednesday) signed the RMB 15 billion loan facility agreement, the people of Pakistan are grateful for the continued support of our all-weather friends,” the foreign minister tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Miftah Ismail Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Minister for Finance Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari RMB loan agreement Chinese consortium of banks

Comments

1000 characters

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

1Q of FY 2021-22: KE allowed to recover QTA to the tune of Re0.57/unit from consumers

Read more stories