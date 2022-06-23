ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received a single bid from Qatar Energy at $39.80/mmbtu for an LNG import tender seeking a cargo in the July 30-31 window, an industry source said on Thursday.

The source said no bids were received by PLL for three other deliveries sought in July.

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

Pakistan had sought four cargoes from international suppliers during the windows of July 3-4, 8-9, 25-26 and 30-31.

QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips tie up for LNG expansion project

PLL LNG market QatarEnergy LNG exporter Pakistan LNG Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah

Oil falls more than 2% as investors weigh recession risk

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.23% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

Citigroup sees chances of global recession nearing 50%

Pakistan's edtech startup Out-Class raises $500,000

Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Read more stories