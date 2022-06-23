Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received a single bid from Qatar Energy at $39.80/mmbtu for an LNG import tender seeking a cargo in the July 30-31 window, an industry source said on Thursday.

The source said no bids were received by PLL for three other deliveries sought in July.

Pakistan had sought four cargoes from international suppliers during the windows of July 3-4, 8-9, 25-26 and 30-31.

