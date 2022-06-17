ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
ASL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
AVN 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.4%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.13%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.56%)
KOSM 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (9.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.29%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
TPLP 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.2%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.83%)
TRG 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
UNITY 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.34%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.63%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 45.9 (1.11%)
BR30 15,146 Increased By 221.3 (1.48%)
KSE100 42,163 Increased By 432.7 (1.04%)
KSE30 16,113 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

Ali Ahmed 17 Jun, 2022

In a move to meet the country’s growing energy needs, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), has invited bids for four Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes from international suppliers in July.

Suppliers are asked to submit bids by June 23, while bids are invited from reputed companies to ship cargo on a Delivered Ex-Ship basis (DES) at Port Qasim, Karachi, stated PLL.

PLL is seeking the first cargo during a delivery window of 3-4 July, second cargo for 08-09 July, third cargo for 25-26 July, and the last cargo for 30-31 July, documents showed.

Each cargo is to have a volumetric quantity of 140,000m3, added PLL, which has been mandated by the government of Pakistan to carry out the business of importing, buying, storing, supplying, distributing, transporting, transmitting, processing, measuring, metering and selling natural gas, LNG and re-gasified LNG.

In this capacity, PLL procures LNG from international markets and enters into onward arrangements for the supply of gas to end-users, thereby managing the whole supply chain of LNG from procurement to end-users.

Earlier this month, PLL for technical reasons disqualified the two bids it received for a tender seeking one spot cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in early July.

Back then, an offer from TotalEnergies was disqualified because it did not submit a bid bond and the ENOC Singapore bid was disqualified because it did not provide “proof of delivery of eight LNG cargoes”, PLL said in documents on its website.

It is pertinent to mention that amid supply-chain disruptions globally owing to the Russia-Ukraine war, prices of energy commodities including LNG have skyrocketed.

On the other hand, Pakistan is dealing with fuel shortages, particularly in its power sector, as electricity consumption spikes in the summer months, leading to power outages across the country.

electricity Pakistan LNG PLL LNG cargo power outages Pakistan LNG (PLL)

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

Intra-day report: PSX surges past 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

Rupee’s fall continues, dollar goes beyond 209 during intra-day trading

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention to ease significant burden on citizens: PM

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

Oil rises on tight supply though interest rate hikes weigh

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Read more stories