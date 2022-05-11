Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to be Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

French luxury house Louis Vuitton has positioned Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as the face of its new handbag campaign alongside Hollywood actress Emma Stone and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, reported CNN.

Padukone has previously modeled for the brand, appearing in its pre-fall 2020 campaign – the first Indian to do so –alongside stars Léa Seydoux and Sophie Turner.

"Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison ... the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton," said the company in a statement.

Padukone will be House Ambassador for the brand, where the partnership extends beyond fashion campaigns, seeking to establish the coveted muse and designer relationship, where individuals represent the brand on an intrinsic level.

Ahead of the brand’s Cruise 2023 show in California this week, one can expect to see Padukone’s relationship extending further into the brand’s multiverse.

“When you’re 18 and have just started earning, you don’t even bother looking into a Louis Vuitton store when you walk past it because you know you’re never going to be able to afford it," Padukone was quoted as saying by Vogue India.

"There are some things that are aspirational and then there are some things that are just completely out of your orbit. My association with Louis Vuitton is the latter. I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future."

