ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to be Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

BR Web Desk 11 May, 2022
Photo: CNN
Photo: CNN

French luxury house Louis Vuitton has positioned Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as the face of its new handbag campaign alongside Hollywood actress Emma Stone and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, reported CNN.

Padukone has previously modeled for the brand, appearing in its pre-fall 2020 campaign – the first Indian to do so –alongside stars Léa Seydoux and Sophie Turner.

"Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison ... the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton," said the company in a statement.

Padukone will be House Ambassador for the brand, where the partnership extends beyond fashion campaigns, seeking to establish the coveted muse and designer relationship, where individuals represent the brand on an intrinsic level.

Ahead of the brand’s Cruise 2023 show in California this week, one can expect to see Padukone’s relationship extending further into the brand’s multiverse.

“When you’re 18 and have just started earning, you don’t even bother looking into a Louis Vuitton store when you walk past it because you know you’re never going to be able to afford it," Padukone was quoted as saying by Vogue India.

"There are some things that are aspirational and then there are some things that are just completely out of your orbit. My association with Louis Vuitton is the latter. I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future."

strong text

luxury Louis Vuitton Deepika Padukone

Comments

1000 characters

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to be Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

Another record low: Rupee crosses 190 as currency's ride into oblivion continues

Late buying helps KSE-100, but index still closes 641 points lower

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

Problems created by Imran Khan cannot be fixed in few months: Maryam Nawaz

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Read more stories