OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh, Punjab

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as operator has made oil and gas discoveries from two different exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The joint venture of Nim Block comprising Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5 percent carried) has discovered oil and gas from exploratory well namely Nim East-1, located in District Tando Allah Yar, Sindh province.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Nim East-1 was spudded in on 21st March 2022 as an exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise and in close collaboration with GHPL team. The well was drilled down to 2573m. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the basal sand has tested 1400 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and 5.02 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas through choke size 32/64 inches at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1820 pounds per square inch (psi).

The said discovery is the 11th discovery in Nim Block which showed the commitment of Nim joint venture partners to exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block besides reflection of aggressive exploration strategy. Discovery will help in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of joint venture entities and the country.

According to another material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being operator of Kalchas Exploration License (operator, 50 percent) along with Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL, 50 percent) as a joint venture partner also has made a gas discovery at Kaleri Shum-01 well located in Rajanpur (tribal area), Punjab province, Pakistan.

Kaleri Shum-01 was spudded in on 31st December 2021 to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pab, Fortmunro/Mughalkot and Parh formations. The well was drilled down to depth of 1907m. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, the operator has successfully conducted four DSTs in Parh, Fortmunro/Mughalkot, Pab and Ranikot formations.

During Drill Stem Test (DST)-l in Parh and Fortmunro/Mughalkot formations, the well flowed at a rate of 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas, through choke size 32/64 inches at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 220 pounds per square inch (PSI). DST-2 into Fortmunro/Mughalkot formations, the well tested 0.489 mmscfd gas from Pab sandstone during DST-3 at WHFP of 300 PSI. The well also tested 0.192 mmscfd gas from Pab sandstone during DST-3 through choke size 32/64 inches at WHFP of 10-75 PSI. DST-4 conducted Ranikot formation, the well tested 0.16 mmscfd gas through choke size 32/64 at WHFP of 100-130 PSI.

