Lands retrieved on ombudsman’s orders

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), 90 kanal and nine marla state lands of Rs 31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district.

The involvement of the ombudsman office in the renewal of rent contracts of 581 shops of municipal committee Mandi Bahauddin has resulted in the yearly collection of Rs.44.46 million rents.

In another development, the provincial ombudsman interacted to resolve the 28-year-old issue of the US-based Jawad Nasrullah by transferring the ownership of his one Kanal plot of 12 million rupees to legal heirs, the spokesman added.

Alongside, the monthly rents of commercial shops erected on hundreds of Kanal state land in 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang district have been assessed on the orders of the ombudsman office which will give the government an annual benefit of 7.56 million rupees in terms of monthly rent.

The ombudsman office also moderated to give the possession of two kanal and three marla land worth nine million rupees to the complainant Muhammad Ajmal of Rajanpur. The encroached upon portion has also been retrieved on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas in Rajanpur, the spokesman concluded.

