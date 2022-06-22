OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

The Oil and Gas Development Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab,, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company in its notices to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The oil exploratory company said the joint venture of Nim Block comprising OGDCL as operator with 95% stake and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with the remaining 5% stake discovered oil and gas from the exploratory well Nim East1 located in district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

“Nim East-1 was spudded in on 21st March 2022 as an exploratory well by using OGDCL's in-house expertise and in close collaboration with GHPL team.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 Barrels of oil per Day (BOPD) and 5.02 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas through choke size 32/64" at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1820 pounds per square inch (psi)."

OGDCL said that the latest development was the 11th discovery in Nim Block.

Hydrocarbon discovered in Bannu West Block, KP

In a separate notice, OGDCL, being the operator of Kalchas Exploration Licence (operator, 50%) along with Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL, 50%) as joint venture partner, announced gas discovery at Kaleri Shum-01 well located in Rajanpur (Tribal area), Punjab.

Various tests were conducted at Kaleri Shum-01 well, which showed that the well flowed at a rate of 1.24mmscfd gas.

“The well tested 0.489mmscfd gas through choke size 32/64" at WHFP of 300psi. The well also tested 0.192mmscfd gas from Pab Sandstone during DST-3 through choke size 32/64" at WHFP of 10-75psi. DST-4 conducted Ranikot Formation, the well tested 0.16mmscfd gas through choke size 32/64" at WHFP of 100-130psi,” read the notice.

“Discovery will help in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of joint venture entities and the country,” said the company.

Last week, OGDCL announced gas discovery from an exploratory well located in Ghotki, Sindh.