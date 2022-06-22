ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meeting discusses low supply of water from Sindh to Balochistan

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In order to review the situation of short supplies of water from Sindh to Balochistan, the Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah along with the Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq, chaired a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and M Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA from Balochistan. Besides, the Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman IRSA along with other members of IRSA was also present.

The Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources apprised the forum about the outcome of the site visit of Sukkur Barrage conducted on June 18, 2022. The forum appreciated the assurance given by the Irrigation Department, Sindh to increase the water supplies of Balochistan in Pat Feeder Canal at RD 109 from 3,000 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs within a period of three to four days.

Considering the limitations conveyed by the Irrigation Department, Sindh to the visiting team from Islamabad, that water supplies to Balochistan could not be immediately improved in Uch and Manuthi Canals, whereas the increase in water supply in Kirther Canal would also be dependent on increase in river flows at Sukkur Barrage which may take almost a week time, it was decided to workout short, medium and long-term measures for addressing the issue of short supplies of water from Sindh to Balochistan.

The report is being prepared by the Ministry of Water Resources which will be submitted to the Committee comprising the Federal Ministers for Water Resources and Economic Affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Balochistan irsa water shortage Syed Khursheed Shah Ayaz Sadiq short supplies of water

Comments

1000 characters

Meeting discusses low supply of water from Sindh to Balochistan

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories