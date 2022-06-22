PQFTL signs MoU with Sehat Kahani to promote Takaful products

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) came into an MOU with Sehat Kahani, to promote Takaful products through the digital medium. Sehat Kahani and PQFTL aim to make Takaful products, affordable, and accessible for the major part of the population currently not being served.

Azeem Iqbal Pirani (CEO, PQFTL), Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram (CEO, Sehat Kahani), Zeeshan Haider (Head of Alternate distribution & Banca Takaful) and Dr. Iffat Zafar (COO, Sehat Kahani) signed the MOU along with senior officials of both companies.

On the occasion, Azeem Iqbal Pirani (CEO, PQFTL) said “We are delighted to sign MOU with Sehat Kahani as this will benefit customers from choosing quality healthcare services for the low-income population of Pakistan. The world is moving towards digital medium and partnership with Sehat Kahani will further enhance our reach and help us spread awareness about Takaful products.”

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram (CEO, Sehat Kahani) said, “Sehat Kahani’s mobile and web-based application is a holistic digital health solution that enables individuals to access primary and secondary healthcare services online without the hassle of waiting for long hours at a physical healthcare facility. That’s why we are one-stop solution for all your health problems.” She further said Pak-Qatar Takaful is the leading Takaful coverage provider in Pakistan and a trustworthy name for settling claims against losses. We are glad that our customers will be able to avail Takaful coverage on real-time basis. Dr. Sara said “I am quite hopeful that this new strategic partnership will bring fruitful results in the near future”.

