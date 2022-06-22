ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six development schemes approved by PPDWP

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs21,802.152 million.

These schemes were approved in the 82nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain on Tuesday.

The approved development schemes included establishment of Mother & Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, at the cost of Rs9,472.262 million, construction of front approach road of QAAP, length 3.90Km in District Sheikhupura, at the cost of Rs683.932 million.

Another long-awaited development schemes for rehabilitation, widening and improvement of Shahpur to Bhera via Malikwal Road Length 76.50Km in District Sargodha at the cost of Rs1,872.516 million was also approved.

The rehabilitation and widening of road from Buchal Kalan to Lila, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs534.455 million and Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority at the cost of Rs8,508.760 million were approved. Widening and construction of road from Piplan to Kallur Kot Road Tehsil Piplan including Southern By Pass length 18.20Km in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs730.227 million was also approved in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

development schemes PPDWP

Comments

1000 characters

Six development schemes approved by PPDWP

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories