Six development schemes approved by PPDWP

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs21,802.152 million.

These schemes were approved in the 82nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain on Tuesday.

The approved development schemes included establishment of Mother & Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, at the cost of Rs9,472.262 million, construction of front approach road of QAAP, length 3.90Km in District Sheikhupura, at the cost of Rs683.932 million.

Another long-awaited development schemes for rehabilitation, widening and improvement of Shahpur to Bhera via Malikwal Road Length 76.50Km in District Sargodha at the cost of Rs1,872.516 million was also approved.

The rehabilitation and widening of road from Buchal Kalan to Lila, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs534.455 million and Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority at the cost of Rs8,508.760 million were approved. Widening and construction of road from Piplan to Kallur Kot Road Tehsil Piplan including Southern By Pass length 18.20Km in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs730.227 million was also approved in the meeting.

