ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses rebound but investors cautious on growth fears

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, pausing for breath after a steep sell-off, but major central banks’ rate hike plans and global recession risks kept investors cautious.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 2.6%, its biggest intraday gain in more than a year, buoyed by a 3.4% jump in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.6% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The kingdom’s April crude exports rose to a two-year peak of 7.382 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

Dubai’s main share index climbed 1.7%, after three sessions of losses, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank closing 2.3% higher.

Investors moved to buy the dip, creating a rebound after a month of price corrections, said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com.

Most Gulf bourses extend losses on economic growth fears

“Markets could see a small period of calm but they remain exposed to the uncertainties around inflation and economic growth.”

In Abu Dhabi, stocks finished up 1.2%, led by a 1.2% rise in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Oil prices, a key influence on the Gulf’s financial markets, rose almost $2 on high summer fuel demand, while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Qatari index edged up 0.1%, snapping a four-day losing streak, helped by a 1% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

According to Reyad, the positive performance could be short-lived as natural gas prices continue to decline.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.2% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank putting on 0.9%.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones said in a statement on Tuesday.

====================================
SAUDI ARABIA  rose 2.6% to 11,660

ABU DHABI     up 1.2% to 9,470

DUBAI         gained 1.7% to 3,264

QATAR         added 0.1% to 12,076

EGYPT         gained 0.2% to 9,697

BAHRAIN       was up 0.4% to 1,838

OMAN          rose 0.2% to 4,146

KUWAIT        advanced 1.3% to 8,030
====================================
Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses rebound but investors cautious on growth fears

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan announces to challenge NAB amendments in Supreme Court

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Credibility of ECP at stake as efforts underway to steal Punjab by-polls: Qureshi

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Read more stories