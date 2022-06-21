ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

INP Updated 21 Jun, 2022

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran have discussed steps to expedite the electricity supply project aiming at the import of electrical energy to Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar. A press release said that Federal Power Minister Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan held a one-on-one meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran on Monday.

The meeting aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in the energy field between both neighbors while both sides discussed various aspects of electricity supply from Polan to Gwadar. The federal minister lauded the energy cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the relations.

2-day visit starts today: Bilawal to take up trade, power supply with Iranian FM

He stressed the need to expedite the electricity import project and discussed long-term and short-term energy plans.

On June 17, it has been reported that Pakistan has decided to purchase 100 megawatts (MWs) of electricity from Iran to fulfill the power needs for the port city of Gwadar.

MalikSaabSays Jun 21, 2022 09:04am
If you can import electricity from sanctions hit Iran, why not cheap oil?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

