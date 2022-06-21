PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) intends to acquire 1,949,995 ordinary shares of Rs 10.00 each in the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), from IGI Investment (Private) Limited, a shareholder of CDC, at Rs 25.00 per share, amounting in aggregate to Rs 48,749,875.00.

PSX eases eligibility requirements for investors of GEM Board Cos

Accordingly, in line with the approval of PSX’s board of directors, PSX has executed a shares purchase agreement with IGI for acquiring shares in CDC as an equity investment of Rs 48,749,875.00, which is subject to the consent of PSX’s shareholders as required under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022