ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.06%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.44%)
MLCF 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.77%)
TREET 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
TRG 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.31%)
UNITY 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.11%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,158 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,035 Increased By 169.4 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,902 Increased By 125.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,004 Increased By 49.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Recorder Report Updated 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) intends to acquire 1,949,995 ordinary shares of Rs 10.00 each in the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), from IGI Investment (Private) Limited, a shareholder of CDC, at Rs 25.00 per share, amounting in aggregate to Rs 48,749,875.00.

PSX eases eligibility requirements for investors of GEM Board Cos

Accordingly, in line with the approval of PSX’s board of directors, PSX has executed a shares purchase agreement with IGI for acquiring shares in CDC as an equity investment of Rs 48,749,875.00, which is subject to the consent of PSX’s shareholders as required under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CDC PSX IGI Investment (Private) Limited

Comments

1000 characters

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

Read more stories