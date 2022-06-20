GDA begins work on promotion of tourism in Gwadar

GWADAR: Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has issued notices of interest to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of tourism in Gwadar. Tenders have been invited from domestic and foreign firms for integrated tourism strategy of Gwadar and adjoining areas and its completion.

The project aims to promote tourism in the area. Gwadar, naturally an attractive place for tourism, needs to provide basic necessities and facilities for tourists. Gwadar Development Authority is taking concrete steps to meet the needs and facilities of tourists and investors in the city along with the development of Gwadar infrastructure.

