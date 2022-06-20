ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Current spell of rains likely to cause positive impact on cotton yield

APP 20 Jun, 2022

MULTAN: Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the current spell of rain would have a positive impact on cotton crop. In a statement on Sunday, Dr Zahid stated that the rain would help end blackness in cotton crop and it would improve the process of photosynthesis in the plants.

Similarly, rain will also reduce the infestation of insects that used to suck juice from leaves, he said, adding that the plants also get natural nitrogen from the atmosphere due to rain.

Dr Zahid asked the farmers that in case of more rains in coming days, they should take necessary measures to save the cotton crop from losses. “Due to prolong stagnant water in cotton field, the colour of cotton leaves start turning yellow. In case of yellow colour, the farmers should manage spray after interval of 10 days.”

If crop did not grow due to any reason after rain, then the farmers should use Urea fertilizer through flooding in the soil, Zahid recommended.

The water should not stay for 48 hours in the field, he said, adding that the farmers should train it out or make four feet trench deep and two feet wide trench.

