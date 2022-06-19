ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar Energy partners with Eni for North Field East LNG project

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

DOHA: Qatar Energy signed a partnership deal with Eni on Sunday for the North Field East expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, having announced a deal with TotalEnergies earlier this month.

Qatar Energy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the joint venture with Eni would own 12.5% of the North Field East expansion. Eni would own 25% of the joint venture, Kaabi told a news conference, giving the Italian producer a 3.12% stake in the expansion.

Qatar is partnering with international energy companies in the first and largest phase of a nearly $30 billion expansion of the North Field project.

Kaabi said the first gas from the North Field East expansion is expected in early 2026.

Qatar Energy will announce petrochemical project this week

Oil majors have been bidding for four trains – or liquefaction and purification facilities - of the North Field East expansion. TotalEnergies had said it will have 25% of one virtual train, giving it around 6.25% of the whole four trains.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told the news conference that the low-carbon footprint of the project appeals to the firm.

The North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027. The fifth and sixth trains are part of a second phase, North Field South.

Iraq’s Basra Oil to take biggest share in Exxon stake in West Qurna 1 oilfield

Exxon Mobil Corp, Shell and ConocoPhillips will also participate in the North Field expansion, sources have said.

Eni LNG SUPPLY LNG market TotalEnergies Qatar Energy Global LNG North Field East LNG project

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar Energy partners with Eni for North Field East LNG project

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

'Most-wanted TTP terrorist' arrested in Karachi: CTD

KE may not change number of its directors

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

The war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’: NATO chief

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

Read more stories