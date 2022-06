DOHA: State-owned Qatar Energy will this week announce a petrochemical project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Sunday without providing further details.

“We’re going to be announcing a project end of this week that’s also in the chemicals,” Kaabi told a news conference where Qatar Energy signed a partnership deal for the North Field East liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion project.

