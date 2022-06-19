ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Beterbiev batters Smith to unify light-heavy belts

AFP 19 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev knocked out American rival Joe Smith Jr. inside two rounds on Saturday to add the WBO title to his WBC and IBF belts.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Canada-based Russian scored three knockdowns and had Smith in deep trouble with just under a minute remaining in round two before the fight was stopped.

Beterbiev improves to 18-0 - all by knockout - and can now set his sights on a possible unification fight against Russia’s WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight crown.

“Joe is a little bit open, and it was more easy for me to get him,” Beterbiev said afterwards, before turning his attention to the prospect of a fight with Bivol.

“I’ve had two unification fights and unification fights are more interesting,” Beterbiev said.

“I prefer to unify. I want to be undisputed.”

Smith, who was reportedly taken to hospital immediately after the bout and did not speak to media, meanwhile fell to 28-4 after the fourth defeat of his career.

Fury ‘over’ boxing but could return for 500 million pounds

The 32-year-old American underdog, who also has 22 knockouts on his record, started aggressively but was quickly overwhelmed by his hard-hitting and skilful opponent.

Beterbiev had Smith wobbling in the first round, connecting with a series of overhand rights.

He had the American on the canvas early in what was ruled a slip rather than a knockdown.

But he did not have long to wait for the first legitimate knockdown of the contest, once again a clubbing overhand right forcing Smith to take a standing count at the end of the first.

After starting the second round in similar fashion, it was only a question of how long Smith would be able to cling on.

Beterbiev scored two more knockdowns early in the round, almost sending Smith through the ropes with a flurry of vicious shots.

He then uncorked a deadly combination of left uppercuts and a right to scramble Smith’s senses further, leaving referee Harvey Dock no option but to call it off.

WBO WBC heavyweight champion IBF belts Beterbiev

Comments

1000 characters

Beterbiev batters Smith to unify light-heavy belts

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

The war in Ukraine could last 'for years': NATO chief

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Read more stories