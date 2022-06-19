ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Passenger handling: PIA staff’s prompt response appreciated

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: PIA Passenger Handling Staff appreciated for prompt response. According to the details, a PIA passenger travelling from Lahore to Toronto on flight PK 789 of 16 June forgot his travel pouch containing 3,035 Canadian dollars and some documents, at one of the Check-In counters at Lahore Airport.

The same was found by PIA staff after departure of the flight and taken into custody.

On arrival of the flight at Toronto, the passenger was contacted and informed accordingly. The Passenger was very much relieved and sent an authority letter in the name of his relative who then collected the money and documents from the office of PIA Airport Station Manager. The prompt action of PIA staff was appreciated by the passenger and thanked PIA officials for their swift efforts at Lahore and Toronto airports.

