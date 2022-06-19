ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

foodpanda launches ‘Pau-Pau’ as fresh face of brand

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: To celebrate more than 5 years in Pakistan and 10 years in APAC, as the pioneering food and grocery delivery platform in Asia, foodpanda introduced a fresh face for the brand – Pau-Pau! A fun-loving and free-spirited panda, Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind brand ambassador, championing empowerment and sustainability across the region.

Pau-Pau’s identity as a foodpanda brand ambassador will be brought to life in full — from having his own language and story, to a full set of values, such as caring for the environment, empowerment and the belief in living life on one’s own terms. With Pau-Pau, foodpanda has created a personality that is relatable and can better connect with millions of users across Asia.

The pink panda, who made his first appearances in Japan, Taiwan and Cambodia in December 2021, has since been rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Laos, Philippines, Myanmar, Bangladesh and now Pakistan.

Pau-Pau will lead foodpanda’s foray into ever changing, live vibrant and media environments.

In introducing a new personality that fully represents the brand, foodpanda expands its digital marketing ambitions to look beyond traditional platforms. Customers will also find Pau-Pau on the WhatsApp and Instagram apps as emojis, stickers and filters for lively engagement, freedom of expression and communication. Pau-Pau will be rolling out progressively across all foodpanda channels and interfaces, from the app and website, to digital and social media platforms, out-of-home activations and more.

“As foodpanda becomes a partner in our everyday lives, we want Pau-Pau to be an inspiration for people to live life on their own terms and to its fullest”, quoted Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foodpanda Muntaqa Peracha APAC Pau Pau

Comments

1000 characters

foodpanda launches ‘Pau-Pau’ as fresh face of brand

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories