foodpanda launches ‘Pau-Pau’ as fresh face of brand

ISLAMABAD: To celebrate more than 5 years in Pakistan and 10 years in APAC, as the pioneering food and grocery delivery platform in Asia, foodpanda introduced a fresh face for the brand – Pau-Pau! A fun-loving and free-spirited panda, Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind brand ambassador, championing empowerment and sustainability across the region.

Pau-Pau’s identity as a foodpanda brand ambassador will be brought to life in full — from having his own language and story, to a full set of values, such as caring for the environment, empowerment and the belief in living life on one’s own terms. With Pau-Pau, foodpanda has created a personality that is relatable and can better connect with millions of users across Asia.

The pink panda, who made his first appearances in Japan, Taiwan and Cambodia in December 2021, has since been rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Laos, Philippines, Myanmar, Bangladesh and now Pakistan.

Pau-Pau will lead foodpanda’s foray into ever changing, live vibrant and media environments.

In introducing a new personality that fully represents the brand, foodpanda expands its digital marketing ambitions to look beyond traditional platforms. Customers will also find Pau-Pau on the WhatsApp and Instagram apps as emojis, stickers and filters for lively engagement, freedom of expression and communication. Pau-Pau will be rolling out progressively across all foodpanda channels and interfaces, from the app and website, to digital and social media platforms, out-of-home activations and more.

“As foodpanda becomes a partner in our everyday lives, we want Pau-Pau to be an inspiration for people to live life on their own terms and to its fullest”, quoted Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022