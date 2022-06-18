ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Sports

Bencic sees off Sakkari to reach Berlin final

AFP 18 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Olympic champion Belinda Bencic is into the final of Berlin’s WTA grass-court tournament after fighting back to see off second seed Maria Sakkari following a three-hour tussle in sweltering conditions.

Bencic rallied from losing the hard-fought first set, which lasted 76 minutes, to secure a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4 win in temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit).

Gauff defeats former number one Pliskova to reach Berlin semi-finals

Bencic, who won the singles Olympic title in Tokyo last year, will face either top seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or American teenager Coco Gauff in Sunday’s final.

Maria Sakkari Belinda Bencic Berlin final WTA grass-court tournament

