ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fury ‘over’ boxing but could return for 500 million pounds

Reuters 18 Jun, 2022

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was “over” boxing, but could be tempted to return to the ring for 500 million pounds ($611.20 million).

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire.

“I won everything, so a warrior can do what a warrior wants to do,” Fury told the Daily Telegraph on Saturday. “But the actual man is done with fighting.

“Boxing – and professional fighting – I am so over it … I’ve done everything that was asked of me, defeated every opponent I’ve ever faced and to be able to have a life after that – isn’t that amazing and a beautiful thing?”

When asked how much money would need to be involved to tempt him into making a return, Fury said “500 million pounds”.

Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch

“So if somebody wants to pay that, I’m sure there’s people out there with a lot more than that, then I’ll return. But until that day, kaput, I’m out. And if someone wants to waste half a billion, I suppose my morality will be tested.”

In April, Fury’s wife, Paris, said the 33-year-old might return for an undisputed world title fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury Boxing WBC WBC heavyweight champion

Comments

1000 characters

Fury ‘over’ boxing but could return for 500 million pounds

After Sindh, Punjab to implement revised timings for markets

Karachi court orders post-mortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain

President Alvi underscores need to explore development opportunities in GB

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

India suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says

Power tariff to be raised in three phases

Read more stories