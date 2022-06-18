ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Sohail Sarfraz 18 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hospitals have approached Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to rectify a major ‘anomaly’ in the Finance Bill 2022 by restoring the sales tax exemption to the hospitals in its original form by including “teaching hospital” within the scope of the exemption.

According to a joint representation of the hospitals to the finance minister, hospitals are grateful for the restoration of the sales tax exemption, which was deleted vide the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 dated January15, 2022.

In this connection, hospitals would like to highlight that the sales tax exemption to hospitals, which has been proposed through the Finance Bill, 2022, is slightly different from the exemption, which was available during the last tenure of your government. In order to highlight the difference, we would like to reproduce below the exemption clause, which is proposed to be inserted in 6th Schedule vide the Finance Bill, 2022: Goods excluding electricity and natural gas supplied to hospitals run by the federal or provincial governments or charitable operating hospitals of 50 beds or more or the ‘teaching hospitals’ of statutory universities of 200 or more beds.

The hospitals understand the omission of the words ‘teaching hospital’ of statutory universities of two hundred or more beds, while restoring the exemption is an anomaly.

Govt earmarks Rs12.651bn for health

The government may appreciate teaching hospital are the main pillar of generating future resource and generations of healthcare professionals to assure the country’s health and well-being for years to come. It also plays pivotal role in developing new and better ways to care for patients through outcomes-based research and the development of new technologies.

In view of the above, it is requested to kindly restore erstwhile exemption to the hospitals in its original form by including “Teaching Hospital” within the scope of exemption as available prior to Jan 15th 2022 and to also omit the words “excluding electricity and natural gas in order to restore the position as prevailed prior to July 2019, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance minister Sales Tax Miftah Ismail Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Teaching hospitals

Comments

1000 characters

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Read more stories