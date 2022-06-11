Govt earmarks Rs12.651bn for health

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs12.651 billion for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) against a Rs1.06 trillion estimated cost.

According to the PSDP document 2022-23, the Health Ministry estimated a total cost of Rs1.06 trillion for various ongoing and new schemes of which Rs18.8 billion for new projects and Rs877.6 billion for ongoing projects while the government earmarked Rs2.12 billion for new schemes and Rs10.5 billion for ongoing schemes.

The government earmarked Rs2.1 billion for Sehat Sahulat Program under Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Program Phase-II against Rs32 billion estimated costs and the government earmarked Rs397 million for the purchase of new electro–medical equipment to replace the obsolete and old-fashioned machines with regard to care and facilities for disabled patients at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Islamabad against Rs551 million estimated cost.

Rs250 million for the Project for Extension of Intensive Care Department of Mother and Child Health Center and Children Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad against an estimated cost of Rs4.27 billion and Rs288 million for procurement, installation and commissioning of medical equipment at three hospitals of Afghanistan against Rs2.35 billion.

Rs495 million earmarked for up-gradation of Neurosurgery Department and provision of essential equipment in PIMS against an estimated cost of Rs2.52 billion. Rs393 million for Upgradation of Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute, Lahore against an estimated cost of Rs792 million, Rs133 million for up-gradation of the rural health facilities and strengthening of the Health Department for effective health care provision against an estimated cost of 1.06 billion and Rs500 million for Strengthening Common Management Unit (TB, HIV/AIDS, and Malaria) and accelerating response to control the three disease against Rs3.01 billion.

