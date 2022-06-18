Third Karachi Biennale in Oct: KBT announces Engro Corp as lead partner

KARACHI: Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT) has announced Engro Corporation as the lead partner for the upcoming third Karachi Biennale (KB22) in October 2022. On the momentous occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan, Engro and Karachi Biennale will pool their resources, experience and network, to expand their audience reach, particularly amongst the youth that constitutes a large part of the population. As the lead partner, Engro is contributing Rs 75 million for Karachi Biennale 2022.

Linking history with the future, the Karachi Biennale 2022 will take place from October this year at 8 venues in different parts of Karachi that are accessible to public audiences. The Biennale has invited local and international artists from 11 countries selected by the curator Faisal Anwar and his team. These artists will engage with heritage sites and explore the physical and cultural legacy of the city, with the latest and most innovative technology. Some of the venues are heritage sites that will open their doors for the first time.

Expressing her thoughts about the partnership at the signing ceremony, Umber T Ansari – Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Engro Corporation said: “The partnership between Engro and Karachi Biennale is based on a shared vision of creating unforgettable experiences for the citizens of Karachi.

