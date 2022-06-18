Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
18 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 17, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56486 0.82000 1.56486 0.06325
Libor 1 Month 1.59514 1.25471 1.59514 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.06343 1.72129 2.06343 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.74757 2.29429 2.74829 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.67400 2.95857 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
