ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
ASL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.12%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.9%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.91%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.1%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (12.88%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TREET 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.54%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.76%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.11%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 64 (1.54%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 278.9 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,251 Increased By 520.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 228.2 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron, Scholz, Draghi return to Poland after Kyiv visit

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

PRZEMYSL: France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi returned to Poland by overnight train Friday following their first visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, an AFP reporter saw.

An hour before their train arrived in the Polish city of Przemysl, Prime Minister Draghi joined President Macron in his carriage for a bilateral meeting.

Shortly after the departure from Kyiv on Thursday, Macron and Chancellor Scholz also held talks.

During their visit to Ukraine, the three leaders, joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, said they were ready to “immediately” grant Ukraine official candidate status to join the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the announcement and said he hoped other member states would agree ahead of the EU summit on June 23-24.

25% of Ukraine’s arable land lost to war: Kyiv

Each delegation had four carriages on the special train, which was organised by the Ukrainian side.

As well as diplomats and journalists, the leaders were accompanied on the train by some 80 French, German, Italian and Ukrainian security personnel.

Emmanuel Macron Olaf Scholz Mario Draghi Volodymyr Zelensky KYIV

Comments

1000 characters

Macron, Scholz, Draghi return to Poland after Kyiv visit

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

Oil lower on demand concerns, but tight supply caps downside

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Google’s Russian subsidiary submits bankruptcy declaration

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories