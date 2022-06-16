ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Qatar World Cup ambassador Nadim named in Denmark Euro 2022 squad

AFP 16 Jun, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Nadia Nadim was named Thursday in Denmark women’s squad for next month’s Euro 2022 despite the forward coming in for criticism of her support of Qatar hosting this year’s men’s World Cup.

Afghanistan-born Nadim is an ambassador for the tournament which begins in Doha in November with the country’s human rights record and treatment of foreign labourers coming under mounting scrutiny.

The 34-year-old last played for Denmark in June 2021 due to a serious knee injury.

“She’s a personality that splits opinion, a bit like Zlatan Ibrahimovic - sometimes a bit arrogant,” Denmark women’s coach Lars Sondergaard said of Nadim.

“It doesn’t really correspond to our culture but we like it when she scores crucial goals.

“She has been chosen for her sporting ability,” he added.

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

Nadim scored in the final of Euro 2017 as they lost to hosts the Netherlands.

Sondergaard’s side will face Germany, Spain and Finland in Group B of this year’s competition which starts on July 6 as hosts England play Austria.

Denmark women’s squad

Goalkeepers: Katrine Svane (AGF), Laura Frederikke Nielsen (Odense), Lene Christensen (Rosenborg/NOR)

Defenders: Katrine Veje (Rosengard/SWE), Luna Gevitz (Haaken/SWE), Rikke Laentver Sevecke (Everton/ENG), Sara Holmgaard (Potsdam/GER), Sara Thrige (AC Milan/ITA), Simone Boye Sorensen (Arsenal/ENG), Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Valerenga/NOR)

Midfielders: Janni Thomsen (Valerenga/NOR), Karen Holmgaard (Potsdam/ GER), Katrine Moller Kuhl (Nordsjaelland), Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading/ENG), Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengard/SWE), Sofie Svava (Real Madrid/ESP), Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus/ ITA)

Forwards: Mille Gejl (Hacken/SWE), Nadia Nadim (Louisville/USA), Pernille Harder (Chelsea/ENG), Rikke Marie Madsen (Madrid CFF/ESP), Signe Bruun (Manchester United/ENG), Stine Larsen (Hacken/SWE)

